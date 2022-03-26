The music world is reeling after the shock news that Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has died at the age of 50.

The band confirmed the tragic news in a social media post that read: “The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins.

“His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever.

“Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”

The band are currently embarking on their South American tour and were set to perform in Bogota, Columbia, a rep for the band told Rolling Stone.

Hawkins joined the Foo Fighters lineup in 1997, after previously performing as the touring drummer for Alanis Morissette. He made his debut in time for the release of the band’s album The Colour and the Shape, and remained with the band until his death.

As well as being the drummer, Hawkins also provided vocals, guitar, and piano in several Foo Fighters recordings. He sang lead vocals on ‘Cold Day in the Sun’ from In Your Honor, which was subsequently released as a single. He also sang lead vocals on ‘Sunday Rain’, taken from the 2017 album Concrete and Gold.

Love Rage Against The Machine? Get the latest Rage Against The Machine news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Amid the heartbreaking news, fellow musicians have posted emotional tributes to Hawkins on social media, including Ozzy Osbourne who remembered Hawkins as “a great person and an amazing musician” and Kiss’ Paul Stanley who said he was “speechless and gutted” by the news. Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello went on to remember the rocker’s “spirit and unstoppable rock power.”

. @TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician. My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side – Ozzy — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) March 26, 2022

https://twitter.com/ringostarrmusic/status/1507570024285843456?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1507570024285843456%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.billboard.com%2Fmusic%2Fmusic-news%2Ftaylor-hawkins-dead-reaction-foo-fighters-drummer-1235049525%2F

In utter disbelief at the news of Taylor Hawkins. Our deepest condolences to his family, his bandmates, his team, his friends and everyone that was ever touched by the music he created with @foofighters @Alanis and so many others. This is so incredibly sad. pic.twitter.com/2AUeqpaN94 — Nickelback (@Nickelback) March 26, 2022

So heartbroken to hear about Taylor Hawkins’ passing, what an incredible talent, who didn’t also need to be so kind and generous and cool but was all those things too anyway. The world was so lucky to have his gifts for the time that it did, Rest In Peace — FINNEAS (@finneas) March 26, 2022

God bless you Taylor Hawkins. I loved your spirit and your unstoppable rock power. Rest In Peace my friend. pic.twitter.com/AkiRLF2L3e — Tom Morello (@tmorello) March 26, 2022

Speechless and Gutted. Taylor was a great guy, a dad and a husband. My heart goes out to them, Dave and the band. What awful news. https://t.co/uQdl04etlp — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) March 26, 2022