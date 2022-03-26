The music world is reeling after the shock news that Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has died at the age of 50.

The band confirmed the tragic news in a social media post that read: “The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins.

“His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever.

“Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”

The band are currently embarking on their South American tour and were set to perform in Bogota, Columbia, a rep for the band told Rolling Stone.

Hawkins joined the Foo Fighters lineup in 1997, after previously performing as the touring drummer for Alanis Morissette. He made his debut in time for the release of the band’s album The Colour and the Shape, and remained with the band until his death.

As well as being the drummer, Hawkins also provided vocals, guitar, and piano in several Foo Fighters recordings. He sang lead vocals on ‘Cold Day in the Sun’ from In Your Honor, which was subsequently released as a single. He also sang lead vocals on ‘Sunday Rain’, taken from the 2017 album Concrete and Gold.

Amid the heartbreaking news, fellow musicians have posted emotional tributes to Hawkins on social media, including Ozzy Osbourne who remembered Hawkins as “a great person and an amazing musician” and Kiss’ Paul Stanley who said he was “speechless and gutted” by the news. Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello went on to remember the rocker’s “spirit and unstoppable rock power.”

