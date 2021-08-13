Dave Grohl will unveil his memoir, The Storyteller, on October 5th via Dey Street Books.

The Storyteller was inspired by writing he penned for his Dave’s True Stories Instagram account, which he started during the thick of the COVID lockdown last year.

“There is a common thread that runs throughout everything that I do: storytelling. Whether in song, documentary film or on the page, I have always felt compelled” to share moments from my life. This inclination is a huge part of what excites me creatively but also as a human being,” Grohl said of the book in a press release.

Ahead of its release, Grohl has shared an excerpt from the book. Titled ‘Tracey Is A Punk Rocker’, the passage offers us a glimpse into Grohl’s formative introduction to punk music.

The chapter narrates a family trip to Chicago, that saw a 13-year-old Grohl introduced to the mythical world of punk courtesy of his friend Tracey.

Grohl recalls going through Tracey’s punk record collection, his first taste of DIY. “This was a virtual treasure trove of underground, independent punk rock, something I had never known existed up until that point,” he writes.

Upon sifting through the records, Grohl was struck by the revelation that anybody could make music. “This underground network somehow existed entirely outside of the conventional, corporate structure and defied the ordinary manner of manufacturing and distributing music. These people were doing it THEMSELVES,” Grohl continues.

“I was entranced, awakened, and inspired. I no longer considered music an unattainable act of wizardry, only possible for those who were blessed with the godlike ability of Jimi Hendrix or Paul McCartney. I now realized that all you needed was three chords, an open mind, and a microphone. And the passion and drive to make it happen yourself.”

You can read the excerpt in full here.