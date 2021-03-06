Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins was already performing to packed out stadiums and had a successful career as a touring drummer for Alanis Morissette when he decided to throw it all away and join the Foo’s.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly Grohl and Hawkins have reflected on the bold move with Grohl revealing his shock over the choice Hawkins made to jump ship.

“I thought he would never leave Alanis’s band. At the time, they were packing stadiums around the world,” Grohl said.

“And what, he’s going to jump in our red Dodge van and play the fucking Viper Room again? But within the community of musicians, especially in Los Angeles, there’s a Rolodex that goes around.”

Hawkins revealed that the move came after Grohl contacted him asking for a replacement drummer suggestion. At the time, though successful, Foo Fighter’s hadn’t cracked the big time. Whereas Alannis Morissette was topping US charts with her album, Jagged Little Pill.

“Here’s what happened. I had met Dave and Nate and Pat and William, the original drummer, on the road with Alanis Morissette, because that’s who I was playing with when the first Foo Fighters record [1995’s self-titled] came out. And I loved that record. I still love it!,” shared Hawkins.

“So I didn’t really ever think there was going to be an opening. Never. Nor did I necessarily think I was the right drummer. But I did love the music so much.

“But I heard that the Foo Fighters’ drummer had quit and they’re looking, so I called a friend who knew Dave; this was before cell phones.

“I got ahold of his number and I said, ‘Hey, I heard you guys are out of a drummer right now.’

“And Dave said, ‘Yeah. Do you have any good recommendations?’ And I was like, ‘Well how about me you asshole?’ [Laughs]”

Chiming in, Grohl reflects that after hearing Hawkins audition, he instantly wanted him in the Foo Fighters.

“I went over to his little house in Topanga Canyon, he sat down and played for three seconds, and the first time he hit a snare drum, I knew it. I swear to God.

“I was like, ‘That’s all I need to fucking hear. I love you as a person. You’ve just given me hearing damage for the rest of my life in three seconds. You have to be in the band.'”