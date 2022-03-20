Almost exactly one month after the release of his horror comedy movie, Dave Grohl is set to release his new metal EP.

The EP is being released under the name Dream Widow, the fake band from Studio 666. In the movie, Grohl and co. rent an old Los Angeles mansion in order to record their 10th album, only to soon discover that the place is haunted.

And it turns out the metal band Dream Widow previously worked there for an ill-fated project 25 years before, when their singer became possessed and murdered the rest of his bandmates.

“The premise of the movie is that we move into this house, I have writer’s block, I’m totally uninspired, I can’t come up with anything,” Grohl told The Howard Stern Show last month, “and I wind up finding this creepy basement. And I go into the basement, I find this tape by a band from 25 years ago that recorded there. And there’s this song that, if recorded and completed, the fucking demon in the house is unleashed, and then, whatever, all hell breaks loose.”

As reported by Variety, the Dream Widow EP will be released this week digitally on Friday, March 25th, A physical release will then follow later this year. The full release follows the release of ‘March of the Insane’, a track that sounds quit unlike anything Grohl and Foo Fighters have done before.

It’s actually not Grohl’s first attempt at metal music though. He previously created a metal side project called Probot, featuring the likes of Cronos from Venom, King Diamond, and Motörhead legend Lemmy Kilmister. They released a self-titled album in 2004.

Grohl also revealed to Variety that he recorded the new EP entirely on his own. “When we started writing the script, we had the idea of there being this epic metal opus that — once completed — would release the demon in the house,” he said. “I said, ‘Oh, fuck, I’ve got a million riffs.’

Love Foo Fighters? Get the latest Foo Fighters news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

So I recorded this 13- or 14-minute long instrumental just by myself that’s very metal, and it’s meant to be from the (fictional) band Dream Widow. Then, I furthered that idea by making a whole record by Dream Widow that would be their lost album that they recorded before they were murdered.”

For more on this topic, follow the Foo Fighters Observer.

Check out ‘March of the Insane’ by Dream Widow: