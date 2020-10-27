Over the weekend, Foo Fighters headlined a virtual benefit concert, I Will Wait, in support of the Biden-Harris campaign.

The appearance saw Dave Grohl perform a stripped-back version of Foo Fighters 2003 One by One single ‘Times Like These’. Taking to the acoustic guitar, the sparse performance saw Grohl accompanied by nothing but Rami Jaffee on keys.

Grohl’s performance was introduced by Call Me By Your Name star Armie Hammer. “This is one of the first concerts I went to when I moved back to LA,” he recalled. “…a group of musicians who are longtime advocates for social change. I mean, I still remember the incredible performance they gave at the DNC in 2012.”

Check it out below, Grohl’s performance kicks off at the 1:55 mark.

Check out Dave Grohl performing ‘Times Like These’ for I Will Wait:

“Music has the power to change the world. So does voting,” the Foos tweeted before the show.

In April, Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins joined a lineup of the brightest musicians on an isolation performance of ‘Times Like These’ to raise funds for BBC’s Children in Need, Comic Relief and the World Health Organization’s COVID-19-Solidarity Response Fund.

The performance saw appearances by Dave Grohl, Chris Martin, Dua Lipa, Taylor Hawkins, 5 Seconds of Summer, Rag’n’Bone man, Biffy Clyro, Sam Fender, Rita Ora and more.

On Friday, October 23rd, Foo Fighters dropped a new EP, Live On The Radio 1996, a collection of songs that the band originally recorded in March 1996.

Recorded 24 years ago with producer Scott Weiss during an appearance on the ROCKLINE radio show, the live EP has now received an official release via Amazon Music.

“It’s a unique recording and I don’t think Foo fans often get a chance to hear Dave sing like he did that night. And the Watershed improve was a show stopper! Thanks for the memories guys!” mused Scott Weiss.