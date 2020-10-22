Foo Fighters have dropped a new EP titled Live On The Radio 1996, a collection of songs that the band originally recorded in March 1996.

If you haven’t had enough of Foo Fighters, here is something to keep you going. The band dove deep into their discography and have given us Live On The Radio 1996, streaming now exclusively through Amazon.

The EP features acoustic versions of the band’s early songs, recorded 24 years ago in March 1996 by Scott Weiss for a segment on his radio show ROCKLINE. Weiss recently unearthed the original recordings and teamed up with Bob Coburn and his ROCKLINE staff for a re-release.

“I was cleaning my garage and came across this DAT tape in an old box. I thought ‘Oh yeah, this is from that time I recorded the Foo Fighters for a nationwide radio broadcast!'” said Weiss in a statement some time ago on Foo Fighters’ recently-launched zine People Of Rock And Roll. With this, he’d posted a picture of the original digital audio tape from the session.

“In 1996, I was working at a small recording studio in Seattle. The studio took a booking to do a radio interview session with the Foo Fighters and I was booked as the audio engineer. It was a really fun night. Putting this tape in and giving it a listen after all these years was such a flashback!

“It’s a unique recording and I don’t think Foo fans often get a chance to hear Dave sing like he did that night. And the Watershed improve was a show stopper! Thanks for the memories guys!” he wrote.

After teasing a potential new release on social media, the band formally announced the same earlier today by linking to the same photo.

"Alexa, play Rockline from March 18th, 1996." https://t.co/ZXxhixQmae — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) October 22, 2020

The tracklist features acoustic versions of ‘For All The Cows’ from their self-titled debut, ‘Up In Arms’ (from the then-unreleased The Colour And The Shape), and ‘How I Miss You’. Apart from this, fans can also listen to a previously unreleased version of ‘Wattershed’, on which frontman Dave Grohl talks about a trip to Canada.

“The band laughed and then dove in and started to work up the idea. The show would cut away for commercials and [Foo Fighters] would practice the new Wattershed idea,” said Weiss of this new version in a statement. “The version of Wattershed that would soon be known as ‘Water Fred’ was born.”

Stream Live On The Radio 1996 by Foo Fighters: