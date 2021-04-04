Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Dave Lombardo, the drummer of Slayer, has reminisced on their 1991 Clash of the Titans tour which featured Megadeth, Slayer, and Anthrax as co-headliners, as well as Alice in Chains as the opener. When asked if Alice in Chains had a rough time opening the shows, Lombardo actually shared that it was Megadeth who were pelted with dirt during their performance.

“I remember Megadeth getting it pretty bad at one of the shows. It was sad because I don’t think the crowd or the fans should do that,” Lombardo said during an appearance on The Jasta Show,

“It was grass, it was an outdoor venue, Clash of the Titans, and I remember people throwing sod, clumps of grass, and dirt up on stage at Megadeth – they got it pretty bad.

“There were a couple of times where [frontman Dave] Mustaine got it – or Megadeth got it pretty bad. You don’t want to see your colleagues go through that kind of shit, it’s just not cool.

Host of the show, Jamey Jasta asked Lombardo if he thought the reaction from the crowd came about because Megadeth were experimenting with a more commercial sound.

“I don’t think it had anything to do with Megadeth’s music. I honestly don’t know why, I just found it a little disrespectful and to the opening bands – and to any musician – to be treated that way.

“I wouldn’t want that to happen to me, and I wouldn’t want that to happen to you either…,” Lombardo told the host.

Lombardo recently revealed that he actually almost joined Megadeth after his first departure from Slayer in 1986.

A funny story — I was going to join Megadeth when I left Slayer the first time in ’86… It was very much on the down low. And probably [Dave] Mustaine doesn’t remember this,” Lombardo revealed to the podcast Speak N Destroy in January.

