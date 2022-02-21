Dave Meniketti, singer and lead guitarist of rock band Y&T, has shared that he’s recently been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

The musician announced the sad news on his Facebook page but revealed that an early diagnosis has increased his likelihood of making a full recovery.

“After numerous blood tests, an extensive MRI, and last Friday’s biopsy, I have been diagnosed with Prostate cancer. My doctor says we caught it early and the likelihood of surviving this is very high. Over 90% of patients with this type of cancer (thankfully mine is relatively slow growing) are cured and live out their life expectancy.

“Having spent a lifetime of staying on top of my health, and having caught this early, may be the reason why I should fully survive this. I urge everyone to listen to your bodies & get regular checkups. I know plenty of people that didn’t do that, and it has been the difference between an extended life and death,” he wrote in the post.

Meniketti explained that his cancer diagnosis was the reason behind the recent postponement of his California shows. The band announced the February Y&T shows were rescheduled.

“The Tracy and Santa Cruz shows have been rescheduled, but for a different reason: Dave must have a critical medical procedure on Feb. 11,” the band wrote on Facebook. “That’s the soonest his doctor and the hospital are available, it’s the only date this month, and it’s important to do ASAP.

In the initial post sharing his cancer diagnosis, the singer and guitar touched on why he decided to speak publically about his condition.

“Though I’m generally not a person that believes entertainers need to share their medical issues in public, I felt it was just too hard to keep everyone in doubt… especially since many of you have been with us for Y&T’s almost 50-year career and are like extended family,” Meniketti wrote.

“Regardless of this news,” he said, “I am doing fine, feeling well, and look forward to getting this behind me and continuing to bring the music to you for many years to come.”

Y&T have opened for Wild Cherry, AC/DC, and Kiss and performed with Journey, Twisted Sister and Queen.

Check out ‘Don’t Stop Runnin” by Y&T: