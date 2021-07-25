It’s well known that Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider’s name is practically synonymous with controversy. In just the past year he’s called republicans “screaming, preening, bald faced, shameless liars” and that he originally didn’t think Metallica was talented enough to make it.

However, it’s not just recent times that Snider’s acted like a bit of a, well, asshole. When asked about a possible reunion with the surviving members of Twisted Sister, Snider shared that he had spent time repairing his broken relationship with them.

“I and the Twisted guys, the four of us are all buds. We talk all the time, we’re friends, and that was the most important thing about reuniting was to fix those damaged relationships that I damaged,” he said during an appearance on Metal Injection.

“I really was just an asshole, and I had to fix that so we did. Twisted Sister will always be my legacy and I’m proud of it.

Speaking of a potential reunion show with Twisted Sister, Snider revealed that he’s certainly not ruling out the possibility.

“[Twisted Sister] will always be the core of my career for sure. As far as getting back together, I would never say never on a collaboration or something. Jay Jay manages the band now so he’s always putting out these 25th-, 30th-anniversary stuff.

“‘Should we do a song, should we add a track, should we do something?’ I could see doing something together, we love each other, and we’re proud of our legacy.”

Love Metal? Get the latest Metal news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

The statement comes as a surprise considering just last week Snider said that he’s “one hundred percent committed to not reuniting” the band.

In an interview with the Metal From the Inside podcast Snider was asked whether he had changed his mind about the prospect of the band joining forces again.

“[I am] one hundred per cent committed to not reuniting,” he replied.

He continued: “Now, let me just be clear: we’re friends. I did a [solo] show a couple of weeks ago and [Twisted Sister bassist Mark] Mendoza showed up, and we did [Twisted Sister’s] ‘Under The Blade’, and it was awesome. I talk to the guys all the time. I can show you my text messages. We have a little text group, and we were sending messages back and forth.”

“To me, that was the reason to reunite, was to fix the relationships [between the members of the band], and we did fix them, and we’re friends,” he added.

You can read more about this topic on the Metal Observer.

Check out ‘I Wanna Rock’ by Twisted Sister: