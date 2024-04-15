Dave Mustaine, the frontman of the iconic thrash metal band Megadeth, recently shared his insights on the band’s seminal 1985 debut album, Killing Is My Business… and Business Is Good!.

In a conversation with Paraguay channel Trece, (as per Metal Injection), Mustaine delved into the legacy of the record and its place in the metal pantheon.

Mustaine expressed that Killing Is My Business… was “so ahead of its time that people didn’t really understand it.” He elaborated on the notion of groundbreaking art, stating, “When you get something new that you’ve never heard before… that’s when art is at its best.”

Mustaine’s commentary suggests a belief that the album offered something fresh and unprecedented at the time, a sentiment that has been echoed by fans and critics over the years.

It’s essential to note that Killing Is My Business… has not gone without acclaim over the decades. Since its release, the album has consistently garnered positive reviews and has achieved a commendable commercial performance. Mustaine’s reflections may point to a broader perspective on the album’s innovative qualities rather than its immediate reception.

While Mustaine was reluctant to single out a favourite among Megadeth’s impressive discography, he did identify Peace Sells…but Who’s Buying? as a standout. However, he maintained that the debut album holds a special place for him, suggesting a personal connection to the work that launched Megadeth into the metal stratosphere.

Mustaine also touched upon the current state of the music industry in the interview, lamenting the scarcity of groundbreaking new bands that command attention like the legendary acts of the past such as Iron Maiden, AC/DC, and Guns N’ Roses.

Killing Is My Business… and Business Is Good! was released in 1985 by Megadeth, with a remixed and remastered deluxe edition featuring bonus tracks following over a decade later in 2002.