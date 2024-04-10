In a bold declaration, Dave Evans, the original lead singer for AC/DC, has recently staked his claim as the “best” vocalist the legendary rock band has ever had.

This statement comes as the band prepares for their highly anticipated 2024 European tour, with fans eager to secure their spots at the upcoming shows.

Dave Evans, a founding member of AC/DC in 1973 alongside brothers Malcolm and Angus Young, drummer Colin Burgess, and bassist Larry Van Kriedt, has always been a pivotal figure in the band’s history. Evans lent his vocals to AC/DC’s first single “Can I Sit Next to You, Girl” and its B-side “Rocking in the Parlour”. Despite his short tenure, which ended in 1974 when he was replaced by Bon Scott, Evans’s impact on the band’s early sound is undeniable.

In a candid interview with José Luis Mata Sanchez on YouTube, Evans didn’t hesitate to crown himself as the top singer of AC/DC, a sentiment he claimed is echoed by his fans who fondly refer to him as “maestro.” His confidence in his role within the band’s legacy was clear, and he emphasised the importance of embracing all eras of AC/DC’s storied career.

Evans also touched on the often-discussed comparisons between his successors, Bon Scott and Brian Johnson. He argued that such comparisons are futile given the distinct vocal styles of each singer. Further, he suggested that true AC/DC fans should appreciate the band’s entire history, rather than aligning themselves with one particular era or frontman.

As Evans reminisced about his time with AC/DC, the current iteration of band is gearing up for a European tour that’s set to electrify fans across the continent. With The Pretty Reckless confirmed as the opening act, the tour will kick off in Germany on May 17th. The rock legends are scheduled to perform in Italy, Spain, The Netherlands, Austria, and Switzerland, with the tour eventually making its way to the UK.