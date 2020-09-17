Dave Mustaine managed to triumph over throat cancer and recalls how he didn’t even know he had the disease.

The battle Dave Mustaine had with throat cancer has been well documented and he’s come through the other side in fine health.

With his mind back on recording new tunes, the Megadeth frontman spoke about his cancer experience and revealed that he had no clue the disease was in his body and initially thought it was just a sore throat.

Chatting to Colleen Carew on 100.7 The Bay (via Blabbermouth), Mustaine says his throat had started hurting for no apparent reason and was completely baffled.

“I didn’t know I had it, and I was just trying to get from point A to point B and didn’t really know why my voice was hurting,” Mustaine said. “And then I found out. And now I’m super stoked.”

The guitarist/vocalist went public with his throat cancer diagnosis back in June 2019 and revealed that he was cancer-free in October, some five months, 51 radiation treatments, nine chemo treatments, and a bit of marijuana later.

With a clean bill of health, Mustaine is back recording Megadeth’s new album, which will be a follow-up to 2016’s Dystopia, and says it “would’ve been done a long time ago” had he not “discovered the cancer.”

That being said, the Megadeth frontman sounds pretty keen on hearing how his voice goes on the band’s upcoming record: “I’m actually excited to see how the new record turns out with singing, since they’ve got that weird antibody, whatever it is, that had invaded my vocal box.”

As for when we’ll get this new Megadeth album featuring a throat cancer-free Dave Mustaine, well that’s still up in the air though we do know it will be the first to feature drummer Dirk Verbeuren, who joined the group back in 2016.

Check out ‘Symphony of Destruction’ by Megadeth: