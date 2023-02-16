Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine haș once again spoken out about his ongoing feud with his former Metallica bandmates.

This has been going on for four decades now. Mustaine was infamously let go from the Metallica lineup in 1983, going on to find wild success leading Megadeth.

Despite occasional attempts at reconciliation, such as the two bands joining forces for the “Big 4” shows with Slayer and Anthrax, Mustaine’s recent interview with Guitar World suggests that tensions are still high.

In the interview, Mustaine expressed his desire to reconcile with Metallica and put the past behind them. He even asked his agent, who also represents Metallica, why the band wouldn’t play with Megadeth.

“The fact is simple: The world wants to see Megadeth and Metallica play together… Does Megadeth need Metallica? No. But Metallica talks about their fans, but they don’t give them what they’ve been asking for. What are they afraid of? I don’t know. It’s not me; it’s them,” he said.

Mustaine also took issue with those who underestimate his influence on Metallica’s career. He pointed out that he helped create many of the songs that made Metallica famous and accused the band of discrediting him by saying he’s not a good guitar player.

“Remember, Metallica got a big head start, and they did so on the back of what I helped create,” he said. “They became one of the biggest bands in the world, and here’s one of the biggest bands wasting their breath trying to discredit me by saying, ‘Dave‘s not a good guitar player.’

“Excuse me, what the fuck did you say? I think I wrote many of the songs that made you famous, so you probably should recheck that bullshit statement. But this is the shit those guys say, and you’ve got the sheep who follow them around believing it,” he added.

Check out Dave Mustaine playing in Metallica: