David Archuleta claims that numerous fans walked out of his show in Utah when the singer brought up his experiences being queer. In a recent chat with TMZ, Archuleta claimed the incident happened in Utah, the latest stop on his Christmas tour.

According to the American Idol runner-up, he sensed ‘tension’ in the audience when he started talking to fans about his recent experiences in coming out. Additionally, the singer also shared screenshots of an email with TMZ, allegedly from a manager at the venue objecting to Archuleta talking about his sexuality during the show.

“To go from that high to people walking out of the concert when David used what people thought was a Christmas concert to talk about his journey to being queer,” a portion of the alleged email said. “They did not pay for David to take 15 minutes and ruin that Christmas experience they just had.”

The email also goes on to say: “I do not believe that, that concert was a setting for that to happen. We have some very upset patrons that I will dealing with today [sic]. I would hope in the remaining concerts, that would not be allowed and just allow them to have an awesome Christmas experience.”

Archuleta, who grew up in a strict Mormon household, came out as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community in 2021. In a recent interview, he also revealed that he’d had to ‘step away’ from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints when, during a meeting, leaders insisted multiple times that they only needed to find him a ‘good girl.’

