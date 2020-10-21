An orchestral tribute evening, dedicated to the music of the late David Bowie, is set to ascend on Sydney’s State Theatre on Saturday, December 19th.

We Can Be Heroes will feature the 24 piece Symphony Orchestra performing the most beloved cuts from his expansive archive including ‘Space Oddity,’ ‘Starman,’ ‘Under Pressure,’ ‘Let’s Dance,’ ‘Rebel Rebel,’ ‘Heroes,’ ‘Life On Mars,’ ‘Fame,’ ‘Changes,’ and many more.

The guest vocalists that have stepped up to the challenge of honouring the Thin White Duke include Steve Kilbey from cult alt-rock heroes The Church, Jeff Duff and Chris Cook.

We Can Be Heroes will see the acclaimed George Ellis as conductor. Ellis has previously worked alongside legends like Lou Reed, Hans Zimmer, Alex Lloyd, Augie March, Human Nature, Megan Washington, Josh Pyke and many more on marrying the worlds of pop and rock with luscious orchestral arrangements.

Ellis has also put together tribute evenings for acts like The Beatles, Queen, Fleetwood Mac, George Michael, Roy Orbison, ABBA and The Bee Gees.

We Can Be Heroes will play for one night only on Saturday, 19th December at the State Theatre. You can find ticket information below.

We Can Be Heroes: A Tribute to David Bowie

The State Theatre, Sydney

Saturday, 19th December

In other news, Johnny Flynn — the actor set to tackle the role of David Bowie in the forthcoming biopic, Stardust, has admitted that the movie may not go down well with Bowie devotees.

The Bowie family have distanced themselves from the project, with Bowie’s son Duncan Jones confirming that Stardust is unauthorised and won’t feature his father’s music in it.

The lack of Bowie songs within the film lead Flynn to believe, that “we’re potentially going to get a lot of flak from the Bowie army.”

To bypass not having access to Bowie’s music, Flynn penned an original song for the film called ‘Good Ol’ Jane’.