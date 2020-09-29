David Coverdale, frontman of Whitesnake, has been an outspoken critic of those not abiding my coronavirus safety precautions amid the pandemic.

The rocker previously blasted anti-maskers, calling them “covidiots” while arguing “c’mon, wear a fucking mask.” He’s now echoed that sentiment in a recent interview with Louisville’s 91.9 WFPK station.

During the interview, Coverdale delved into the ruinous impact that the pandemic has had on the live events and music industry.

“We’re all in the same boat in uncharted waters looking for a safe harbor,” he said. “This is a time when we should be working together with a sense of community.”

The rocker then went on to detail how disgusted he is that the pandemic has been politicised, further slamming anti-maskers.

“I’m appalled by the political divisiveness that’s being utilized with this dreadful virus that’s going on — on both sides of the Atlantic. It’s horrifying to me,” he continued.

“This is one of the most challenging times in our species’ history, and people are being told they could go out without a mask. No, it isn’t. You’re endangering other people — if you have it or you’re gonna get it. It’s indiscriminate. It baffles me — it really does.

“My wife and I have adhered to a lockdown, isolated protocols for [a few] months now. [I’ve had] my studio disinfected, cleaned. Everybody we work with is temperature tested. We’re taking it really seriously. Why? Because it’s necessary.”

Coverdale continued to emphasise that the only way that live music is going to return to its former glory is if people abide by coronavirus health guidelines.

“The sooner we get that done, which I think is gonna be multiple vaccines, then we can all safely go and hang out together again in rock shows,” he shared. “You can’t do a rock show to car park full of cars, with people in there. One of the things that people go to a Whitesnake show for is to let off steam, have a drink, have a good night.”