To the surprise of no one, David Crosby is quickly backtracking on his “meh” comment about the late Eddie Van Halen.

In case you’re not up to speed on what’s been happening, legendary guitarist Eddie Van Halen sadly died after a long battle with throat cancer, triggering an outpouring of grief and tributes from everyone around the world.

However, David Crosby had a bit of an indifferent reaction to the legacy of Eddie Van Halen, tweeting out “meh…” when asked what he thinks about the late rocker.

Things then went further downhill as Crosby doubled down on why he said “meh…” by explaining how he thinks “Hendrix changed the world of guitar” and “nobody else really” before stating how Eddie just didn’t “move” him much.

To the surprise of no one, the backlash was as swift, so much so that Crosby realised a few days later that maybe he’d screwed up big time with his response.

In an attempt to make amends to all those he offended, Crosby shared a new tweet conceding that his “meh…” comment “was not cool,” writing: “yes you Van Halen fans I did just toss off an answer that was not cool …the even more embarrassing truth is ..I didn’t even remember he had just died or I would have kept my mouth shut….I do make mistakes …no offense intended.”

This whole saga between David Crosby and Eddie Van Halen was pretty damn predictable and followed the tried-and-true formula we’ve come to expect whenever a famous person stuffs up: make insensitive statement, double down on it, cop a heap of backlash, wait a few days, and then issue out sheepish apology (that may or may not be written by a publicist).

Here’s hoping this is the end of all this as there are more important things in the world to worry about than what one guitarist thinks of Eddie Van Halen, no matter how accomplished he is.