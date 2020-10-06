The music world is mourning the loss of Eddie Van Halen. The legendary guitarist and namesake of hard rock heavyhitters Van Halen. The rocker past away following a lengthy battle with throat cancer. He was 65.

Eddie Van Halen’s passing was confirmed by his son, Wolf. Who took to Twitter on Wednesday, October 7th, to share: “I can’t believe I’m having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning.

— Wolf Van Halen (@WolfVanHalen) October 6, 2020