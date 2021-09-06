David Crosby has lashed out at his former Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young bandmates Neil Young and Graham Nash.

In an explosive new interview with The Guardian, Crosby slammed Neil Young as “the most selfish” person he knows. According to Crosby, the cult folk-rock supergroup have failed to reunite over “petty-assed bullshit.”

“Neil has got a genuine beef. I did say something bad about his girlfriend [Daryl Hannah],” he said. “I said I thought she was a predator. OK, he can be mad at me. That’s all right.”

Although Crosby acknowledged his mea culpa, he went on to call Young “probably the most self-centered, self-obsessed, selfish person I know. He only thinks about Neil, period. That’s the only person he’ll consider…

“We haven’t talked for a couple of years,” he added. “And I’m not going to talk to him. I don’t want to talk to him. I’m not happy with him at all. To me, that’s all ancient history, man.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Crosby took a swing at Graham Nash, saying: “Graham just changed from the guy I thought was my best friend to being a guy that is definitely my enemy, so I don’t see any future there at all.”

Crosby went on to say that he hasn’t spoken to Nash in years, claiming that Nash kept their relationship afloat for monetary gain. “He gave the impression of looking after me, but apparently that was all just trying to keep the money coming,” he said.

Don’t be fooled though, the entire interview is a giddy and delightful whirlwind, read it here.