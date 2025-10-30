Disturbed have announced an indefinite hiatus from touring following the completion of their controversial European run, with frontman David Draiman stating the band require “a nice, long break” after months of protests and cancelled shows.

The metal outfit wrapped their European tour in Glasgow on 28th October 28th, marking the end of a troubled run that saw multiple disruptions stemming from Draiman’s political actions earlier this year. Writing on X, the vocalist expressed uncertainty about future touring plans, telling fans (as per Louder Sound): “Not sure when we will be headed back out. We all need a nice long break. Hope to see you when we do.”

The band’s European dates faced significant opposition after Draiman posted an Instagram photo in June depicting him writing “Fuck Hamas” on an artillery shell destined for Palestinian territory.

Disturbed’s planned performance in Vorst, Belgium was cancelled by the municipality’s mayor, who cited security concerns as activist groups announced protest plans.

During their Amsterdam show on October 14th, Draiman attempted to address the controversy directly from stage. Flanked by his bandmates, he delivered a speech emphasising unity, stating: “We in Disturbed are all about unity.” However, his words failed to quell the growing criticism.

At their final European performance in Glasgow, protesters gathered outside the OVO Hydro venue. Draiman responded to footage of the demonstration via Instagram, commenting: “Hope your Jew hatred kept you guys warm lol.”

This European tour controversy wasn’t Draiman’s first contentious moment in 2024. The singer faced significant booing during an appearance at Ozzy Osbourne’s retirement concert in Birmingham earlier this year, with multiple publications linking the negative reception to the artillery shell photograph

Despite the touring hiatus, Disturbed may have new material forthcoming. Guitarist Dan Donegan revealed in March that the band “have a lot of stuff recorded” for their next album.