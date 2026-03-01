David Draiman has fired back at Jack White after the latter took aim at Donald Trump following the president’s launch of Operation Epic Fury, a military campaign against Iran.

The White Stripes frontman took to social media shortly after Trump’s video statement declaring war, highlighting what he perceived as the president’s hypocritical stance on peace.

“Don’t you love seeing him declare war on a country while wearing a trucker hat that says “USA” on it?” White wrote.

“Behold the leader of the ‘Board of Peace’. For the next war announcement donny, may I suggest having your feet up on the Resolute desk while eating a Big Mac in a velvet track suit? Venezuela, Greenland, Iran, Cuba, what’s the difference right? don jr. and barron won’t have to fight or die, just other people’s children, so…invade and bomb away! New sign ups for the ‘board of peace’ starting at one billion dollars! Can you believe donny hasn’t received a real Nobel Peace Prize yet? Unfair! Maybe in his third term he’ll get one.”

Draiman, however, was having none of it.

“No matter what you may think of other things done by this administration, the campaign to #FreeIran isn’t something you, or anyone for that matter, should be taking issue with,” he wrote in a social media post. “The Iranian people deserve their freedom.”

“I say this with the UTMOST respect. I think you’re an absolutely brilliant artist,” the Disturbed frontman made sure to add about White.

“I’d love to have the opportunity to talk with you…not debate, about it, anywhere you like, in private, or public, whichever you prefer.

“Open invitation,” he added.

There was a decidedly mixed response in the comments section.

“If you think for a second that all this massacre is about freeing Iran youre incredibly obtuse,” wrote one commenter.