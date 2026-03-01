Jack White has again taken aim at Donald Trump following the president’s announcement of Operation Epic Fury, a military campaign against Iran launched this weekend.

The White Stripes frontman took to social media shortly after Trump’s video statement declaring war, highlighting what he perceives as the president’s hypocritical stance on peace.

“Don’t you love seeing him declare war on a country while wearing a trucker hat that says “USA” on it?” White wrote.

“Behold the leader of the ‘Board of Peace’. For the next war announcement donny, may I suggest having your feet up on the Resolute desk while eating a Big Mac in a velvet track suit? Venezuela, Greenland, Iran, Cuba, what’s the difference right? don jr. and barron won’t have to fight or die, just other people’s children, so…invade and bomb away! New sign ups for the ‘board of peace’ starting at one billion dollars! Can you believe donny hasn’t received a real Nobel Peace Prize yet? Unfair! Maybe in his third term he’ll get one.”

The post comes just weeks after White blasted Trump and his administration for posting an AI video that depicted Barack and Michelle Obama as apes.

“This post would basically get anyone, at any job fired immediately…except for arguably the most important position in the world,” White wrote last month.

“That’s right, trump is a racist, a rapist, a felon, a grifter (currently ordering the US govt. to pay him 10 billion dollars simply because no one will stop him.) and a full on dementia sufferer, and yet he has the power to send in gestapo ICE soldiers to kill our citizens, and so much more dangerously, has the nuclear codes and the ability to end humanity at any moment based on an egotistical whim. How is it possible we’ve given this evil man so much power?”

In January, the musician also mocked Trump’s White House press briefing, and in December, he blasted the president’s response to Rob Reiner’s death.

“Neither he nor any one of his followers can defend this gross, horrible insult to a beautiful artist who gave the world so much,” he said at the time.