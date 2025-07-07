Disturbed frontman David Draiman faced a hostile reception during Black Sabbath’s final show at Villa Park, with sections of the crowd booing him before he even began performing.

The incident occurred on July 5th during the all-star jam portion of Black Sabbath’s farewell concert. Draiman took to the stage to front covers of “Sweet Leaf” and “Shot in the Dark” alongside musicians from Anthrax, Megadeth, and Guns N’ Roses when he was met with immediate and audible jeers from portions of the audience.

The negative reaction appears linked to Draiman’s outspoken political positions, particularly his vocal pro-Israel advocacy. Over the years, the singer has made controversial statements about the conflict in the Middle East, including calling Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters “a monster” and dismissing critics with statements like “I don’t give a shit.”

Following the event, Draiman took to social media platform X to address the situation, claiming the media and “#FreePalestine crowd” had misrepresented what occurred. He insisted the booing was minimal and denied being “booed off stage,” suggesting some viral clips circulating online had been manipulated with fake crowd noise.

“Still here… And I am still unapologetically a fiercely pro Israel Jew… Put that in your pipes and smoke it,” Draiman wrote in his defiant response.

I will ALWAYS stand up for my people, and I won’t be deterred, intimidated, or shamed out of rocking the asses of the masses. Put that in your pipes and smoke it.#AmYisraelChai #BackToTheBeginning — David Draiman 🟦🎗️🇺🇸🇮🇱✡️☮️ (@davidmdraiman) July 6, 2025

“Yes, there were a few boos when I walked out, but I came to pay homage to my teachers, my idols, the mighty Black Sabbath, and I wasn’t about to let a few Jew hating morons deter that. It’s all about feeding their narrative, generating clickbait, and inciting hatred of Jews,” he wrote in an earlier tweet.

The livestream of the event, which remains available for viewing, suggests that while Draiman’s performance of the songs went over better than his initial appearance, the negative reception was notable. The moment stood in stark contrast to the otherwise celebratory atmosphere of Black Sabbath’s farewell show.