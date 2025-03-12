David Gray is heading back to Australia this November for his ‘Past & Present World Tour’.

The British singer-songwriter will perform in Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane, following the January 2025 release of his latest critically acclaimed album, Dear Life.

Gray reflects on the album, sharing, “I’m feeling very joyful about the act of making and sharing this music – and privileged to be doing so. I don’t know what people will make of it. But I have the same hopes and dreams whenever I release a record – that if you try and do something special, then maybe something magical will happen in return.”

Kicking off his 2025 world tour with a 22-date North American leg, Gray will perform across the UK, Ireland, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Denmark before arriving in Australia. His Australian tour will start at Perth’s Riverside Theatre on Tuesday, November 4th, followed by Adelaide’s Thebarton Theatre on Friday, November 7th, Melbourne’s Palais Theatre on Sunday, November 9th, Sydney’s State Theatre on Wednesday, November 12th, and will wrap up at QPAC Concert Hall in Brisbane on Saturday, November 15th.

Frontier Members can access exclusive presale tickets from Wednesday, March 19th (12pm local time) via frontiertouring.com/davidgray. General tickets go on sale Thursday, March 20th (2pm local time) via www.frontiertouring.com.

Dear Life, released independently through his label Laugh A Minute Records, is Gray’s 13th studio album. It reunites him with producer Ben de Vries and explores themes of emotional crisis, resolution, mortality, faith, and more. Fans can expect Gray to perform his newest material alongside his iconic classics, including “My Oh My”, “Babylon”, “Please Forgive Me”, “Sail Away”, and more.

Gray’s White Ladder remains one of the bestselling British albums of the 21st century, and he continues to influence artists like Adele, Hozier, and Ed Sheeran. Dear Life marks another bold chapter in Gray’s career.