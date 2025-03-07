Sia and David Guetta, one of the most dynamite partnerships for producing dancefloor bangers in recent years, have teamed up again for their new single “Beautiful People”.

They are responsible for four previous smashes which have netted more than 8 million streams between them, notably the worldwide smash “Titanium” (3.7 billion streams). They’ve also produced anthems including “Flames” (1.8 billion streams), “Bang My Head” (950 million streams) and “She Wolf” (850 million streams).

This latest track has been dubbed “a dancefloor-ready banger for the ages” – listen to it below:

As one of the world’s biggest DJs, Guetta has unsuprisngly been a busy man in recent times. “Beautiful People” follows on from his recent hit “Forever Young” with Ava Max and Alphaville, a upbeat club-ready remix of the latter’s hit from 1984. That track is currently sitting in the top 10 at Top 40 radio in the US, and recently reached No.1 on Billboard’s Dance/Mix Show Airplay chart. The achievement gave Guetta his record-breaking 17th chart-topper at dance radio, and he now has the most No.1’s since the chart first began in 2003.

He’s also about to start a residency at LIV Beach venues in Miami and Las Vegas on March 21st, playing 13 shows across both venues spread out until November.

Meanwhile, “Beautiful People” is the first new music we’ve heard from Sia for a little while, she’s obviously keeps a bit of a low profile these days (if covering her face all the time wasn’t enough). She had some not-so-great chart results for her tenth album Reasonable Woman, which was released in May last year. That record a featured stack of collaborations including fellow Aussie pop queen Kylie Minogue, Chaka Khan, Labrinth and Paris Hilton.

Her next project is set to be the Broadway adapation of the book ‘Saturday Church’, which she has written some music and lyrics for. The production is set to have its world premiere as part of New York Theatre Workshop’s 2025-26 season.

“Beautiful People” is out now through Warner Music.