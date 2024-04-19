Sia has teamed up with Paris Hilton for her new single “Fame Won’t Love You”, and yes, you read that correctly.

The track is set to feature on Sia’s upcoming album Reasonable Woman, which is scheduled for release on May 3rd via Atlantic Records. It’s the third release from Reasonable Woman, following “Incredible”, featuring Labrinth, and “Dance Alone”, a collaboration with Kylie Minogue.

This collaboration marks the beginning of a new working relationship between Sia and Hilton, with Sia taking on the role of executive producer for Hilton’s next LP.

“Fame Won’t Love You” explores the theme of valuing personal relationships over fame. The lyrics, “Little dreams come crashing / Let them wave in passing / Because fame won’t love you like a mother, like a brother should,” reflect a contemplative take on the transient nature of fame and the importance of genuine connections.

Reasonable Woman marks Sia’s first solo full-length album since 2016’s This Is Acting. The upcoming album boasts an impressive lineup of guest artists including Kylie Minogue, Chaka Khan, Tierra Whack, Labrinth, Kaliii, and Jimmy Jolliff. Sia’s previous album, Music – Songs from and Inspired by the Motion Picture, was released in 2021 and was tied to the musical film she directed.

In personal news, Sia shared last year that she had been diagnosed with autism, having been unaware for 45 years. The singer discussed her personal developments since receiving her diagnosis on the Rob Has a Podcast: “For 45 years, I was like, ‘I’ve got to go put my human suit on.’ And only in the last two years have I become fully, fully myself.”

Paris, meanwhile, dropped her own single “Hot One” last year, which she made with DJ Alex Chapman. The song marked her first solo single release under the music division of her 11:11 Media content company, which she founded with Bruce Gersh.

Sia’s “Fame Won’t Love You” ft. Paris Hilton is out now.