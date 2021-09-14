David ‘Heardy’ Heard, the beloved host of PBS 106.7FM Melbourne’s ‘Acid Country’, has passed away.

David’s death was confirmed by PBS. Following a prolonged illness, the longstanding host passed away on Sunday night, surrounded by loved ones.

For 40 years David Heard, a founding volunteer at PBS, hosted the cutting-edge country and roots rock show ‘Acid Country.’ The weekly show featured interviews, live performances, and weekly gig guides. He was PBS’ longest-serving broadcaster.

“Everyone loved Heardy. He was a man of great warmth and cheeky good humour, and even when facing such serious illness made a point of asking how everybody else was doing,” PBS wrote.

“As a founding volunteer David always went above and beyond for his beloved PBS. On top of his on-air volunteering Heardy also contributed countless hours as a Board member, programming committee member, was a part of the outside broadcast committee and even took minutes at important station meetings.”

“Above all else Heardy loved music and over a 40 year period nobody did more to support, promote and encourage musicians in the alt-country and roots realm,” the statement continued. “David gave space to musicians on Acid Country every week of every year and took every opportunity to champion the Melbourne music scene.”

His devotion to PBS was recognized in 2013 when he was awarded the Mick Geyer Award — a celebration of an individual’s service to the music community. That same year he received the Community Broadcasting Association of Australia (CBAA) Community Radio Award for Outstanding Volunteer Contribution, and in 2014, was awarded the City of Yarra Citizen of the Year Award.

Love Country Music? Get the latest Country Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

David Heard first got involved with PBS after reading an article in the Green Guide on a train between Geelong and Melbourne in 1978, about a collective of people “plotting a revolution” for the airwaves of Melbourne. He attended a meeting at the Prine of Wales Hotel, St Kilda, and remained an unshakeable volunteer for 40 years.

Vale!