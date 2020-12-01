Van Halen singer David Lee Roth continues his feud with Sammy Hagar through a morbid artwork referencing past comments by the latter.

Longstanding fans of Van Halen are no strangers to the feud between David Lee Roth and Sammy Hagar. These days though, their rivalry seems to have escalated in creative ways. David Lee Roth just released a morbid piece of artwork that makes not-so-subtle references to Sammy Hagar’s inevitable passing.

The rocker shared a picture of his creation on Twitter, which parodies news on the front page of a paper titled ‘The Daily Catastrophe’. On it is the illustration of a ‘red rocker’ (Sammy Hagar’s nickname) manning an airplane, with numerous references to the latter’s previous quotes.

The headlines say: ‘Concrete Flowers for Sam’, ‘Sam the Man Will Be Giving His Life for Rock and Roll, But Plans to Be Buried in His Recently Acquired Jet’, ‘Red Rocker Refuses to Fly 55 in Afterlife’, ‘Soggy Kudos to the Bottom’s Favorite Front-Guy for Planning Ahead’.

While there are references to Hagar’s release ‘I Can’t Drive 55’, the quips also seem to allude to an interview he gave back in June, where he claimed that he was willing to resume touring during the pandemic, even getting sick and dying, to revive the concert industry.

“I’ll be comfortable playing a show before there’s a vaccine, if it’s declining and seems to be going away. I’m going to make a radical statement here. This is hard to say without stirring somebody up, but truthfully, I’d rather personally get sick and even die, if that’s what it takes.” Hagar had said.

Roth, however, isn’t the only Van Halen member Hagar has feuded with. In a 2015 interview with Rolling Stone, Hagar was vocal about his displeasure with the band’s lineup and chemistry, even going so far as to say that he would not rejoin the band and be a ‘hypocrite.’

“There’s just no chemistry up there. They don’t like each other. I mean, it’s obvious. It’s like a backup band with a guy out there in front. I bet they don’t say five words to each other offstage.” Hagar had said.