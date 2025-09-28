’80s icons Deacon Blue are coming back to Australia.

The Scottish pop-rock band will play shows in Perth, Adelaide, Thirroul, Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane through January and February (see full dates below).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 3rd at 9am local time. The early bird pre-sale begins on Wednesday, October 1st at 9am local time.

Deacon Blue are touring to celebrate both the band’s 40th anniversary and the release of their latest album, 2025’s The Great Western Road, named after one of Glasgow’s grandest thoroughfares. The Great Western Road was a hit in their home country, topping the Scottish Albums Chart, and it also made the top 3 on the UK Albums Chart.

Deacon Blue have releases hits such as “Dignity”, “Real Gone Kid”, and “Fergus Sings the Blues”, and their upcoming shows will span their full career, from debut album Raintown (1987) to their latest record. Five of Deacon Blue’s albums have made the top 10 on the UK Albums Chart.

Deacon Blue’s live shows have received positive reviews from critics, including a four-star rating from The Guardian.

“Still an arena-filling prospect long after their late-80s heyday, the veteran band bring political bite and pop prowess to a crowd-pleasing set,” Alexis Petridis wrote of their recent Brighton Centre show, who also noted how massive the Scottish band were in their heyday: “They are the kind of band pop histories generally overlook – squeezed out of the late 80s narrative by the rise of acid house and Madchester at one extreme and Stock Aitken Waterman at the other – but they were, by any metric, both huge and inescapable: when they play their 1989 hit ‘Fergus Sings the Blues’, you find yourself automatically imagining it coming out of a radio, so omnipresent was it on BBC Radio 1 at the time.”

Deacon Blue 2026 Australian Tour

Early bird pre-sale begins Wednesday, October 1st (9am local time)

General sale begins Friday, October 3rd (9am local time)

Ticket information available here

Friday, January 30th

Astor Theatre, Perth, WA

Sunday, February 1st

Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide, SA

Wednesday, February 4th

Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul, NSW

Thursday, February 5th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, February 7th

The Forum, Melbourne, VIC

Tuesday, February 10th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD