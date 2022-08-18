Grab your flared jeans, vintage leather boots, and tasselled suede jacket; there’s a new Dead Witch single in town.

Released today, ‘Starfucker’ is taken from the band’s upcoming debut EP due in November. The track is a fuzzy ode to the glamorous muses of the 1970s, icons like The GTOs, Sable Starr and Pamela Des Barre.

It’s another strong entry from the five-piece, with crashing drums contrasting delicate-yet-confident harmonies and more glorious fuzz than you can poke a 1/4″ jack at.

Indulge me for a moment and imagine yourself popping on a pair of aviator sunnies, jumping in a 1960’s Mustang and hitting the road. Cool, right? Now imagine feeling that cool but without the need for an exorbitantly expensive, fuel-guzzling vintage automobile, that’s what listening to ‘Starfucker’ is like.

Comprised of five friends, including Zoe Catterall (The Buoys) and Jaimee Taylor-Nielsen (Hedy Lamarr), Dead Witch have honed their sound over the past twelve months in Sydney’s live music sphere, sharing the stage with the likes of The Delta Riggs, Body Type, Pacific Avenue, and Caitlin Harnett & The Pony Boys.

‘Starfucker’ follows the success of the band’s debut single ’15 Dennies’, which racked up 26 thousand streams in its first month alone and cemented the young coven as the witches to watch.

Following a spellbinding east coast tour in June, Dead Witch have also announced a return to the live stage with a single launch show at Bootleggers Newtown on Saturday September 17, joined by Pan-Pacific Grand Prix and Crotch (Body Type’s Soph McComish and Sweetie’s Lily Keenan).

Stream ‘Starfucker’ now, and leave no star unfucked.

Dead Witch ‘Starfucker’ Single Launch

With special guests Pan-Pacific Grand Prix and Crotch.

Saturday, September 17th @ Bootleggers, Kelly’s on King – Newtown, Sydney.