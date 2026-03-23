American black-metal trailblazers Deafheaven have announced their biggest Australian and New Zealand tour to date.

Presented by Destroy All Lines, the tour will kick off at Wellington’s San Fan on July 2nd, followed by Auckland’s Powerstation on July 3rd.

Then, the band will jump the Tasman for shows at the Rechabite in Perth on July 5th, Adelaide’s the Gov on July 8th, Melbourne’s Forum on July 9th, Liberty Hall in Sydney on July 10th, Newcastle’s Hamilton Station on July 11th, and Brisbane’s Princess Theatre on July 12th.

They’ll be joined by American shoegaze renegades Nothing across all dates and Oakland’s SPY in Australia.

Tickets will go on sale at 9am (local) on Friday, March 27th, following a presale from 9am (AEDT) on Thursday, March 26th – sign up here.

Formed in the San Francisco Bay Area in 2010, Deafheaven have spent the past decade and a half pushing at the emotional and sonic boundaries of modern metal. From their debut, Roads to Judah, to the genre-defining breakthrough, Sunbather, and subsequent records like New Bermuda, Ordinary Corrupt Human Love, and Infinite Granite, Deafheaven have continually redefined the boundaries of heavy music while confronting themes of alienation, addiction, family history, and self-perseverance.

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The tour follows the release of their 2025 album Lonely People With Power. Their sixth album and first for Roadrunner Records arrived as both a culmination and a reckoning – an album that embraces the band’s full identity after years of evolution.

Produced by Justin Meldal-Johnsen (Beck’s go-to bassist and producer of Infinite Granite), the record captures Deafheaven’s innate ability to mix and merge melody with brutality, and pain with poetry.

Through reflections on masculinity, inherited trauma, family, and self-perception, the album grapples with the idea that while we can’t fully escape our past or our nature, we can choose how we move forward.

Ultimately, Lonely People with Power stands as one of Deafheaven’s most expansive and human statements – an album about confronting isolation while searching for connection, growth, and the possibility of redefining one’s destiny.

For complete tour and ticket information, see here.

DEAFHEAVEN AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND 2026

Thursday, July 2nd

San Fran, Wellington NZ

Friday, July 3rd

Powerstation, Auckland NZ

Sunday, July 5th

The Rechabite, Perth WA

Wednesday, July 8th

The Gov, Adelaide SA

Thursday, July 9th

Forum, Melbourne VIC

Friday, July 10th

Liberty Hall, Sydney NSW

Saturday, July 11th

Hamilton Station, Newcastle NSW

Sunday, July 12th

Princess Theatre, Brisbane QLD