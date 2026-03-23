American black-metal trailblazers Deafheaven have announced their biggest Australian and New Zealand tour to date.
Presented by Destroy All Lines, the tour will kick off at Wellington’s San Fan on July 2nd, followed by Auckland’s Powerstation on July 3rd.
Then, the band will jump the Tasman for shows at the Rechabite in Perth on July 5th, Adelaide’s the Gov on July 8th, Melbourne’s Forum on July 9th, Liberty Hall in Sydney on July 10th, Newcastle’s Hamilton Station on July 11th, and Brisbane’s Princess Theatre on July 12th.
They’ll be joined by American shoegaze renegades Nothing across all dates and Oakland’s SPY in Australia.
Tickets will go on sale at 9am (local) on Friday, March 27th, following a presale from 9am (AEDT) on Thursday, March 26th – sign up here.
Formed in the San Francisco Bay Area in 2010, Deafheaven have spent the past decade and a half pushing at the emotional and sonic boundaries of modern metal. From their debut, Roads to Judah, to the genre-defining breakthrough, Sunbather, and subsequent records like New Bermuda, Ordinary Corrupt Human Love, and Infinite Granite, Deafheaven have continually redefined the boundaries of heavy music while confronting themes of alienation, addiction, family history, and self-perseverance.
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The tour follows the release of their 2025 album Lonely People With Power. Their sixth album and first for Roadrunner Records arrived as both a culmination and a reckoning – an album that embraces the band’s full identity after years of evolution.
Produced by Justin Meldal-Johnsen (Beck’s go-to bassist and producer of Infinite Granite), the record captures Deafheaven’s innate ability to mix and merge melody with brutality, and pain with poetry.
Through reflections on masculinity, inherited trauma, family, and self-perception, the album grapples with the idea that while we can’t fully escape our past or our nature, we can choose how we move forward.
Ultimately, Lonely People with Power stands as one of Deafheaven’s most expansive and human statements – an album about confronting isolation while searching for connection, growth, and the possibility of redefining one’s destiny.
For complete tour and ticket information, see here.
DEAFHEAVEN AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND 2026
Thursday, July 2nd
San Fran, Wellington NZ
Friday, July 3rd
Powerstation, Auckland NZ
Sunday, July 5th
The Rechabite, Perth WA
Wednesday, July 8th
The Gov, Adelaide SA
Thursday, July 9th
Forum, Melbourne VIC
Friday, July 10th
Liberty Hall, Sydney NSW
Saturday, July 11th
Hamilton Station, Newcastle NSW
Sunday, July 12th
Princess Theatre, Brisbane QLD