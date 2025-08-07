Dean Lewis has teamed up with the Jonas Brothers on their new album Greetings from Your Hometown, dropping this Friday, August 8th.

He features on track six, “Loved You Better”, a ballad the band is already calling one of their best in years.

Lewis shared his excitement online, writing:

“Guys….. I’m a Jonas brother now!!!!! It’s been so hard to keep this secret but I’m so excited to share that i got to write a song with the boys and it’s on their new album out friday!!!! It’s called loved you better, hope you love it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dean Lewis (@deanlewis)

Speaking on TalkShopLive, Nick Jonas shared how the collaboration came together:

“There’s a song we did with Dean Lewis, which is a great story. Joe and Dean connected and sent some songs over, and one of them was ‘Loved You Better’. Dean was kind enough to hold the song back from his own album so we could include it on ours. I just have to give him flowers, it’s such a kind thing, and probably my favourite ballad we’ve done in our last 5–6 albums.”

Greetings from Your Hometown marks 20 years since the Jonas Brothers formed. It is their seventh studio album and their second full-length release since reuniting in 2019 after a six-year hiatus.

Dean Lewis is currently in the middle of a world tour following the deluxe release of The Epilogue on July 11th. The original album peaked at #2 on the ARIA Albums, Australian, and Vinyl charts in 2024. His breakout hit “Be Alright” first launched him to international fame in 2019.

“It’s hard to believe that I started out playing to 100 people in tiny venues, and now I’m headlining places like Rod Laver Arena, Wembley, Ziggo Dome, and the Royal Arena. This truly feels like a dream come true,” Lewis said after the release of The Epilogue.