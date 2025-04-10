Dean Lewis proudly wears his heart on his sleeve for the second track off of his anticipated deluxe edition for The Epilogue.

While the Australian singer-songwriter is no stranger to emotionally-charged tracks, “I Hate That It’s True” strikes right at the heart, with lyrics touching on the ongoing love for someone who has broken their heart “in a way that no one else could do.”

Despite the soul-stirring subject of the single, it was a last-minute addition to the five extra tracks on the deluxe album.

“Usually when I write a song It takes about a year before it can come out. I wrote “I Hate That It’s True” about 10 weeks ago at an Airbnb in Bondi beach,” Lewis says.

“The day I wrote it we spent 48 hours finishing the production, rushing it over to my team and adding it onto my deluxe album.

“For me the song is a hint at what is to come on my next album; in the sense of where I’m headed with my songwriting and the more acoustic raw production.”

It follows the release of single “With You”, the first of the additional tracks, which has already totalled more than 19million streams on Spotify.

The deluxe edition for The Epilogue, set for release on July 11th, follows the album reaching #2 on ARIA’s Album, Australian and Vinyl Charts last year, resulting in an ongoing world tour.

Lewis’ international hit “Be Alright” launched him from a budding musician to stardom in 2019.

“It’s hard to believe that I started out playing to 100 people in tiny venues, and now I’m headlining places like Rod Laver Arena, Wembley, Ziggo Dome, and the Royal Arena. This truly feels like a dream come true,” Lewis said after the release of The Epilogue.

Dean Lewis’ “I Hate That It’s True” is out now.