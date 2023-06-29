Dean Lewis has enlisted the iconic Julia Michaels for his new single.

The Aussie singer-songwriter has collaborated with the multiple Grammy-nominated star on “In A Perfect World”, which is the first taste of Dean’s forthcoming third studio album, which is currently in the works.

Dean and Julia co-wrote and recorded “In A Perfect World” in just 24 hours in Los Angeles, while Dean worked with producer Nola Sipe (OneRepublic, Calum Scott) to co-produce the track.

According to a press release, “In A Perfect World” “encapsulates the reluctance to embrace love without the looming threat of impending doom… (it) paints a world where these inhibitions no longer hold us captive.”

For Dean, working with Julia was a major moment. “When I found out Julia Michaels and I would be going into the studio I was so excited!” he says. “Julia is widely known as one of the best songwriters in the world and let me tell you she certainly lived up to that.

“Once we were in the studio, I played her my idea – a verse and a chorus. Julia’s reaction was, ‘I love the verse, but I hate the chorus.’ We talked a lot, and I explained my situation and what I was going through -I recently had just gotten out of something, Julia said ‘well what if in a perfect world you stayed?’

“What flowed from there was just mind blowing, I’ve never seen anyone who can write like that, every idea she had was amazing. The chorus she came up with was insanely good so of course this is what we have used, and it just worked so well!”

Dean has had a busy 2023 so far, which included bringing his ‘The Future Is Bright’ Tour to Australia and New Zealand. He’s now preparing for the next leg of his world tour, which will feature his first headline shows in Asia in August.

Dean Lewis and Julia Michaels’ “In A Perfect World” is out now. via Island Records Australia/UMA.