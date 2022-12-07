The most popular artists and songs on TikTok in Australia this year have been revealed, with The Kid LAROI, Peach PRC and Dean Lewis all featuring.

Thanks to his emotional hit ‘How Do I Say Goodbye’, Lewis had the most video views for an Aussie artist in 2022. Written about his father, who was diagnosed with cancer a few years ago, the song reached number 14 on the ARIA Singles Chart.

Peach PRC‘s intoxicating personality and intimate clips also saw the pop star rack up thousands of views on TikTok.

Perennial TikTok favourite The Kid LAROI was also watched a lot again in 2022, while Clinton Kane and Joel Sunny were also among the most popular artists.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

In Australia, the top trending tune was Luclover’s viral hit ‘L$d’, followed by Yung Lean’s 2013 song ‘Ginseng Strip 2002’, again emphasising TikTok’s power to revive old songs.

Other top trending tunes in the country came from unsurprising artists: Lizzo, Harry Styles and Kate Bush, the latter famously enjoying a resurgence in popularity thanks to Stranger Things. You can check out the full lists below.

“2022 was a year like no other, and we are so proud of the Aussies on TikTok who have shared their talents, their laughs and their life hacks with us all this year,” Lee Hunter, General Manager, TikTok Australia and New Zealand, said.

“From businesses finding new ways to reach their audiences, to creators around the country connecting within their diverse and unique communities, it has been another unforgettable Year on TikTok.”



TikTok Top Trending Tunes 2022 (Australia)

‘L$d’ by Luclover ‘Ginseng Strip 2002’ by Yung Lean ‘About Damn Time’ by Lizzo ‘As It Was’ by Harry Styles ‘Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)’ by Kate Bush

TikTok Most Popular Artists 2022 (Australia)