Dear Seattle are hitting the road this year, joined by California’s Seahaven.
The Sydney punk rockers have announced an extensive regional Australian tour, kicking off in Bunbury on August 28th, before stops in Scarborough, Adelaide, Belgrave, Geelong, Tomakin, Wollongong, Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast, Newcastle, and Canberra (see full dates below).
All shows are 18+. Tickets are on sale now here.
The run of shows follows a breakout period for Dear Seattle, whose 2025 album TOY, released via Domestic La La, debuted at No. 4 on the ARIA Albums Chart, giving the band its first top 10 release. Earlier this year, the record was reissued as an expanded edition featuring two additional tracks after the band spent much of the past year touring internationally.
Formed on Sydney’s Northern Beaches, Dear Seattle have built a loyal following with their emotionally charged blend of punk and alternative rock. The band has also become known for memorable moments outside its recorded music, including a 2019 triple j Like a Version cover of Missy Higgins’ “The Special Two”.
Support on the tour comes from Seahaven, a Californian outfit whose mix of atmospheric guitars and introspective songwriting has earned the band a dedicated international fanbase. Across nearly two decades, Seahaven have released albums including Winter Forever, Reverie Lagoon: Music for Escapism Only, Halo of Hurt, and this year’s self-titled album.
For complete tour and ticket information, see here.
DEAR SEATTLE REGIONAL AUSTRALIA TOUR 2026
With special guests Seahaven
Friday, August 28th
Prince Of Wales, Bunbury WA
Saturday, August 29th
Indian Ocean Hotel, Scarborough WA
Sunday, August 30th
Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide SA
Thursday, September 3rd
Sooki Lounge, Belgrave VIC
Friday, September 4th
Barwon Club Hotel, Geelong VIC
Saturday, September 5th
Smokey Dans, Tomakin NSW
Sunday, September 6th
Uni Bar, Wollongong NSW
Thursday, September 10th
Mo’s Desert Clubhouse, Gold Coast QLD
Friday, September 11th
Pulse, Sunshine Coast QLD
Saturday, September 12th
King St Bandroom, Newcastle NSW
Sunday, September 13th
UC Hub, Canberra ACT