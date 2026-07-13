Dear Seattle are hitting the road this year, joined by California’s Seahaven.

The Sydney punk rockers have announced an extensive regional Australian tour, kicking off in Bunbury on August 28th, before stops in Scarborough, Adelaide, Belgrave, Geelong, Tomakin, Wollongong, Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast, Newcastle, and Canberra (see full dates below).

All shows are 18+. Tickets are on sale now here.

The run of shows follows a breakout period for Dear Seattle, whose 2025 album TOY, released via Domestic La La, debuted at No. 4 on the ARIA Albums Chart, giving the band its first top 10 release. Earlier this year, the record was reissued as an expanded edition featuring two additional tracks after the band spent much of the past year touring internationally.

Formed on Sydney’s Northern Beaches, Dear Seattle have built a loyal following with their emotionally charged blend of punk and alternative rock. The band has also become known for memorable moments outside its recorded music, including a 2019 triple j Like a Version cover of Missy Higgins’ “The Special Two”.

Support on the tour comes from Seahaven, a Californian outfit whose mix of atmospheric guitars and introspective songwriting has earned the band a dedicated international fanbase. Across nearly two decades, Seahaven have released albums including Winter Forever, Reverie Lagoon: Music for Escapism Only, Halo of Hurt, and this year’s self-titled album.

For complete tour and ticket information, see here.

DEAR SEATTLE REGIONAL AUSTRALIA TOUR 2026

With special guests Seahaven

Friday, August 28th

Prince Of Wales, Bunbury WA

Saturday, August 29th

Indian Ocean Hotel, Scarborough WA

Sunday, August 30th

Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide SA

Thursday, September 3rd

Sooki Lounge, Belgrave VIC

Friday, September 4th

Barwon Club Hotel, Geelong VIC

Saturday, September 5th

Smokey Dans, Tomakin NSW

Sunday, September 6th

Uni Bar, Wollongong NSW

Thursday, September 10th

Mo’s Desert Clubhouse, Gold Coast QLD

Friday, September 11th

Pulse, Sunshine Coast QLD

Saturday, September 12th

King St Bandroom, Newcastle NSW

Sunday, September 13th

UC Hub, Canberra ACT