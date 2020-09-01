On August 30th, Death Cab for Cutie celebrated the 15th anniversary of their landmark major-label debut, Plans.

The commemorate the occasion, the band have announced that they will be streaming the album’s 2006 short film, Directions, via YouTube.

“Fifteen years ago we made our major-label debut with our fifth studio album Plans. We told ourselves that it was just another album, that now being on Atlantic Records was no big deal, but it was and we knew it,” bassist Nick Harmer shared in a statement. “I think that’s why we chose the barn studio at Long View Farms in Massachusetts, during winter, to isolate ourselves from the pressure and our fears and just be able to focus on music.

“We weren’t expecting getting snowed in and that gave the experience a heaping tablespoon of The Shining, but in the end, we were able to shut out the world and make the album that came from our hearts, a promise to ourselves that no matter what came at us next, we would always remember our music comes first.”

The short film features visuals for every song off the album, with each short by a different director. In addition to the film, the band have also launched a line of 15th-anniversary Plans merchandise. Items are available to pre-order through their webstore now.

Directions will premiere on Saturday, September 5th at 5:00 p.m. ET via their YouTube channel.

Check out ‘Marching Bands of Manhattan’ by Death Cab for Cutie: