Many would have tipped metal outliers Pagan to be one of the acts to really take the 20’s by the throat.

The self-described “death-disco” act had a huge 2019 with the release of acclaimed LP Black Wash, completing multiple laps of the country and the UK and supporting The Amity Affliction on their recent Aussie run in the process.

However, all good things must come to an end, something Pagan fans will be grappling with today as the band took to their social media to announce the end of their run.

“With a heavy heart, we announce the death of the rock and roll band Pagan who passed away peacefully in their home of Melbourne today, aged seven glorious years,” they said in a statement.

“The band leave behind a cult of beautiful followers and friends, a critically acclaimed album; Black Wash and memories of some of the wildest tours, shows, parties, late nights and dance floors imaginable; vivid to some, vague to many, but fond to all.

Details of a final ceremony; one to end all ceremonies, will be announced this evening at the stroke of 6:00 pm (AEDT). Friends, family and cult members alike are encouraged to attend and pay their respects to celebrate the life, death, and legacy of Pagan for one last time.”

It’s a disappointingly premature end to one of the most exciting bands to come out of the blossoming Australian heavy music scene. Check out their full statement below.