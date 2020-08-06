No need to disappoint your children with the mundane state of the world – just take them outside when you hear the death metal ice cream truck rolling around your block.

Kids driving you nuts during lockdown? Serve up a hefty scoop of disappointment by getting them excited for the death metal ice cream truck, which promises to serve up a cone full of death metal, without the actual ice cream.

Occurring around Minneapolis, Minnesota in the States, Hell General is an all black ice cream truck sporting affixed stickers with devils horns atop of ice cream cones. When you hear it rolling down the street, don’t expect to have your children pampered with streets, because that’s not what this is about: it’s about serving up a blast of death metal and disappointment.

“In all actuality, my intentions with the truck have nothing to do with selling ice cream,” the Hell General owner has stated. “Rather than indulge brats with over price cream pops, I mean to deny those looking to buy a cold tasty treat by playing my happy chimes through the streets. And when the children materialise in the streets? I will coast right past them with the sinister look of rejection.”

The truck itself is outfitted with many stickers of treats that would tempt any little one, but upon closer look, they are all clever plays on death metal logos from around the world, meaning that these treats simply don’t exist. From Rammstien to Arch Enemy, and even an Opeth logo sporting frozen delight, you won’t actually find these treats inside the Hell General.

If you’re in the Minneapolis area, you can even make a request for disappointing your children, or even your grandparents by asking the Hell General to take a drive down your street. You can even request what kind of tunes you wish to hear, but keep in mind that “Hell General ONLY plays metal and ice cream jingles.”

Check out the death metal ice cream truck Hell General: