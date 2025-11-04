The first trailer for the television adaptation of Nick Cave novel The Death of Bunny Munro (2009) has arrived, offering viewers a glimpse into the dark comedy series starring Matt Smith.

Sky TV released the footage on Tuesday, showcasing Smith’s portrayal of the troubled titular character ahead of the show’s November 20th premiere.

Smith takes on the role of Bunny Munro, a sex-addicted door-to-door salesman whose world transforms following his wife’s suicide. The series follows Bunny as he embarks on a chaotic sales journey with his young son, played by Rafael Mathé, navigating grief whilst maintaining their unconventional lifestyle.

The trailer reveals key moments from their journey, including Bunny teaching his son the art of salesmanship. “You’ve got to set yourself apart. You’ve got to have something they think they need,” he explains during one of their stops. From the boy’s perspective, his father represents “the best salesman in the world” as they traverse neighbourhoods selling fragrances, creams, and various products to women.

Their routine faces scrutiny when a social worker questions whether this nomadic existence benefits the child. During a phone conversation featured in the trailer, Smith’s character discusses his wife’s death “in the most tragic of circumstance” and insists that “right now, that boy needs his father.”

The series explores the father-son relationship through their shared grief, with scenes showing the boy communicating with his deceased mother’s spirit, portrayed by Sarah Greene. The trailer concludes with Bunny suggesting a potential change in direction: “Maybe we don’t have to be salesmen anymore.”

Cave’s involvement extends beyond the source material, as he serves as executive producer alongside Smith. The musician collaborated with Warren Ellis to create the series’ score, maintaining his creative influence throughout the adaptation process. Writer Pete Jackson handled the adaptation while Isabella Eklöf directed the six-part series.

The Death of Bunny Munro will air on Sky TV and stream on Now from November 20th. The series’ availability for international audiences, particularly in the US, remains unconfirmed.