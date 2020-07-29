At this point, Dee Snider isn’t far from transitioning from rockstar, to AC/DC updates account. Over the past year, the Twisted Sisters rocker has been sharing morsels of information about the forthcoming Acca Dacca record.

In a new interview with ABC News Radio, Snider revealed that the album “has been recorded,” but, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic “has been delayed.”

Snider added that the record “I haven’t heard anything, but … it’s AC/DC, man. You can’t go wrong! … Four chords and a dream, baby! That’s it!”

On AC/DC recording an album in the midst of a pandemic, Snider mused “This is gonna be a miracle of technology.”

He continued, “What will be achieved, the reuniting of the band that we know for one more album, is gonna be uplifting and heartbreaking at the same time. Because nothing goes on forever. But this is the ultimate ‘one more time.'”

Snider previously delved into the forthcoming AC/DC anthem during an appearance on Trunk Nation: “Brian [Johnson] confirmed it. They’ve been in the studio; they’ve been recording,” Snider claims.

“The original — I don’t say the ‘original’ guys, because a lot of them are gone, but I say the ‘classic’ lineup is back together and there are some surprises, which I can’t talk about, regarding Malcolm Young that just had my jaw on the floor. I will say he will be present. So this is AC/DC as we know and love them.”

On Friday, July 31st, Dee Snider will release a new concert video and record, For the Love of Metal Live. The release features a collection of performances from various 2019 festival appearance Snider and his band made on tour in the U.S., Europe and Australia.

The release will include a cover of AC/DC’s classic 1979 track, ‘Highway to Hell’.

“AC/DC is a huge influence on me,” Snider explained on his decision to include the Acca Dacca anthem in his live shows. “The band influenced my songwriting. Bon Scott, the original singer, influenced my vocal style. And I’ve always felt that ‘Highway to Hell’ was the international heavy metal anthem.”



Check out Dee Snider covering AC/DC’s ‘Highway to Hell’: