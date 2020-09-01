Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider has again spoken out about the coronavirus pandemic, this time giving us answers as to why he believes so many Americans are adamant that the virus is a hoax or conspiracy theory.

“I’ve got a couple of really good answers here, I think. My wife made this amazing observation, ’cause we travel so much,” Snider said when asked by Finland’s Kaaos TV about why the US is so quick to take on such theories.

“She said, ‘You know, the United States is still a young country compared to the other countries in the world.’ We’re like teenagers. And teenagers are very rebellious: ‘You can’t tell me what to do.’ And that’s the American attitude. Countries like Finland — European countries — have been established for hundreds and hundreds of years.”

Snider continued, “We’re two hundred years [old]. You guys are a thousand years since the first man was there, and the culture. So you’re a more mature people, and it reflects in European cultures — you see it. Not so much in England, but you see it in Scandinavia, for sure.”

“The other thing is that there’s this lack of awareness of the rest of the world for most people in America,” he said, adding. “I was on social media saying it would benefit everybody to leave their country, travel and see people and understand other cultures. The world would not seem so strange.

“I talk to young people, and they say, ‘Oh, yeah. This is a political thing. When the election is over, it’ll be gone.’ And this was my niece,” he added.

“I said, ‘But we were down in South America. They have [the pandemic there]. And we were in Europe. They have it. And our African safari was cancelled because in Africa they have it.’ And she said, ‘Oh, they do?’ She didn’t know that the rest of the world has it. She thought this was in America only.”

“America is very selfish — very self-absorbed. And the young people especially don’t watch the news. In Europe, you’re very connected. The borders are right there.”

Dee Snider concluded, “People need to experience the world more and understand that they’re not the only ones on this planet.”

