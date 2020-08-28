Dee Snider is truly a Twisted Sister. Everytime the stalwart rocker opens up his gob he comes out with something glorious catty. This time, Snider has turned his critical gaze on Kiss and their use of stage makeup.

Snider recently appeared on the Appetite for Distortion podcast, where he expressed his disapproval of Kiss allowing replacement members to use the signature stage makeup worn by original guitarist Ace Frehley and drummer Peter Criss.

“I hate what Kiss is doing,” he revealed. “I hate what Kiss is doing with the guys with Ace and Peter’s makeup on — I’m not a fan.”

Guitarist Tommy Thayer joined the army in 2002, and drummer Eric Singer took over from Eric Carr after his death in 1991. Both musicians don replica designs of Frehley and Criss.

This isn’t the first time Snider has been a vocal critic of the bands decision to allow this to happen, previously lashing out at the glam rock act in 2015.

“I don’t see how people could accept this,” he told Eddie Trunk. “Tommy Thayer? I’m sorry. It’s insulting. Not only did he play with a tribute band of Kiss, he’s imitating Ace in his entire act!”

These comments didn’t sit well with Kiss’ Paul Stanley, who shared a few choice words about Snider on the Talk Is Jericho podcast back in 2015. “Let me put it in the simplest terms. In this case, this guy is a wannabe, has always been a wannabe and desperately wants attention and to be taken seriously,” he shared.

“That will never happen because he’s obviously clueless to the fact that he and his whole band are a bunch of buffoons.”

Check out ‘I Was Made For Lovin’ You’ by Kiss:

In other news, after a year of unceasing petitioning, Dee Snider has finally convinced vinyl collectable company Funko to make a figurine of his likeness.

The Twisted Sister singer announced on Twitter that he’ll be the next artist to have a Pop! figure made in his image.

In the tweet, he thanks fans for their support and for putting “pressure” on Funko to finally make it happen.

“WELL GUESS THE FUCK WHAT!?!? @OriginalFunko is making a Dee Snider figure. Thank you all for your support, pressure and enthusiasm!”