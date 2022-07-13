Former Twisted Sister legend Dee Snider has casually announced his retirement from music in an Instagram Q&A.

The singer popped a question box in his Instagram stories and told his fans to ask him anything.

“Dee I don’t blame you for not doing stadium tours anymore. Most people don’t know how tough it is to do. I am simply amazed when I see Paul McCarthy or Buddy Guy over 80 up on stage playing. How do they do it??” One fan wrote to Snider.

He replied, “God bless them all! I can only do what’s right for me. And for my retirement I’m writing screenplays, directing a movie, releasing my first fiction novel, producing two animated series, etc. etc. etc. My wife laughs when I tell her I’m retiring!”

Snider was further pushed about his future musicial fans when one fan asked him, if he will record any more new music.

The 67-year-old said “Never say never, but I don’t see me recording anymore” in response, before adding: “Movies, books, tv, radio, etc.”

Twisted Sister formed in 1972 and rode the wave of popularity in the ’80s when hair metal was very popular. However, the band ceased working together in 1988, before reuniting sporadically between 2001 and 2016, going on to put forth their final albums Still Hungry in 2004, and A Twisted Christmas in 2006.

Dee Snider recently exclaimed that Nirvana is responsible for killing hair metal.

[Hair metal] had gotten so watered-down and so corporate and so predictable,” Snider told the publication. “Bands were being assembled for their look. Whitesnake — the band in the video for ‘Still of the Night’ was physically assembled for being pretty.”

“And then all of a sudden, it’s unplugged, and we’re not even electric anymore — we’re singing folk songs. Well, now you deserve to be knocked off your pedestal.”

He elaborated about how Nevermind by Nirvana was one of the albums that started the “grunge explosion”, a movement that overtook hair metal.

“When that Nirvana album arrived, and Soundgarden, and the first Pearl Jam album, Alice in Chains — I thought, ‘This is awesome. This is heavy!’”

“And suddenly [grunge] became [this thing that] was killing other bands. But I thought it was great when it first came out.”

