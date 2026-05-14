Deep Purple have released a new single, providing the first taste of their forthcoming studio album SPLAT!.

The new song, “Arrogant Boy” is a powerful, fast-paced hard rock tune, created with producer Bob Ezrin, continuing a formidable collaboration that has shaped a number of the band’s recent No. 1 albums.

Frontman Ian Gillan said of “Arrogant Boy”: “This is the story of Billy who couldn’t read or write. He is unhappy with things, so he speaks up, and finds a way of irritating, one way or another, the elite. And I can’t think of anything more fun than irritating the elite. It would be a joyous exercise for me every morning after coffee.”

Check out the song below.

At the heart of the new album SPLAT! is an idea conceived by Ian Gillan. Rather than treating the end as destruction, the album imagines it as transformation: SPLAT! explores the end of humanity not in any crude apocalyptic sense but as a metamorphosis beyond physical existence.

Set for release on July 3rd, the album will come in multiple formats, including a limited box set containing a 2LP Gatefold (180g), 12-page vinyl-sized booklet, CD Digisleeve, 3 exclusive 10-inch vinyl records featuring live recordings from the ‘Deep Purple Tour’ of 2024, and an exclusive 7-inch single featuring the bonus track “GUINNESIS” – which is not included on the studio album.

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With a body of work spanning seven decades, Deep Purple have helped pioneer and define the hard rock genre while progressively moving into new areas, both keeping their sound fresh and attracting new fans to the legions who have remained loyal since the band’s inception.

Deep Purple’s “Arrogant Boy” is out now.