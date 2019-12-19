Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe and Poison have added seven more dates to the rockers’ 2020 stadium mega-tour.

The new slew of dates now take place before the tour’s previously announced starting point of July 7th in Miami, with the bands now opening their much-anticipated trek on June 21st at San Antonio, Texas. The newly announced gigs also add Kansas City, St. Louis, Minneapolis, Nashville, Cincinnati and Cleveland to the trek’s sold-out itinerary.

So Americans rejoice, you’ve just been supplied the chances of a lifetime to see these three massive bands perform live.

Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott said of the new dates in a statement: “The word on the street was that fans were overly excited about this stadium tour even before it was announced… well, it’s out there now & it keeps getting bigger & bigger… this is going to be a MONSTER of a tour!”

Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx added: “Little did we know that making The Dirt movie would lead us to this exciting new place touring stadiums with our friends in Def Leppard. We are beyond excited for this tour to begin.”

Tickets for the new run of shows — which will also feature Joan Jett and the Blackhearts — go on sale starting January 6th.

“To be in stadiums, you really need to pair up. We’re trying to turn these shows into a mini-festival,” Elliott said. “When you think about Joan Jett opening up the night, and then Poison going on and then us and Mötley following them, it’s an event. It really is. And we’re all from the same genre. Most people that like that kind of thing saw us day after day on MTV in the Eighties. Our journeys have gone in different directions since then, but synchronicity pulls us back together once again. It’s a celebration of that whole kind of vibe.”

Listen to ‘Hysteria’ by Def Leppard

Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe and Poison New Tour Dates

June 21 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome

June 23 – Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Stadium

June 25 – St. Louis, Missouri @ Busch Stadium

June 27 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium

June 29 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

July 2 – Cincinnati, OH @ Great American Ballpark

July 3 – Cleveland, OH @ FirstEnergy Stadium