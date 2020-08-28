Defttones are releasing a White Pony limited edition beer to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the album released in 2000.

The band have been working with Belching Beaver to create an ale that will have the original artwork from the album on the can. The beer will have “an upfront flavour of pineapple but finishes with a soft grapefruit note with a mild bitterness and medium mouthfeel.”

Deftones announced the release to fans on Instagram with, “Our White Pony 20th anniversary celebration continues with another Deftones x @BelchingBeaver collaboration. This #WhitePony Double Dry Hopped IPA will be released on Friday, August 28, for a limited time.”

Despite a rocky start for the Deftones third album, White Pony is a platinum accredited album and it peaked at #2 on Australian charts and #3 on US charts. It was a turning point for the band in terms of their sound, genre and experimentation.

The bands frontman Chino Moreno stated, “our approach to beer is similar to how we approach our music, it’s constantly changing and evolving to help ensure we’re releasing a quality product that we stand behind.”

“With our wonderful partners at Belching Beaver, we’re proud to have collaborated on yet another beer that has been created with care, and released with pride. We hope everyone enjoys our White Pony 20th IPA, as much as we do,” he said.

The collaboration beer be available in stores in select states within the U.S. via 16-ounce can four-packs and a select amount on draft. It will be available from today, Friday August 28th.