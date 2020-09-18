After much anticipation, Deftones have dropped their moody new track ‘Genesis.’

The second single from the alt-metal collective’s upcoming ninth album Ohms, ‘Genesis’ has debuted at the same time as its accompanying music video, directed by Sebastian Kökow.

The song arrives just a week ahead of Ohms‘ expected release date, having followed the album’s lead single and title track ‘Ohms’.

The band reunited with producer Terry Date for the record, who they previously collaborated with on early classics Around The Fur and White Pony.

Speaking on Download Festival TV back in June, drummer Abe Cunningham revealed working with Date again had led to their “core sounds” coming back.

“We can’t help but sound like ourselves, but just being back with Terry, there’s certain sounds that we developed with Terry that kind of became sort of our core sounds, and those are back again,” Cunningham said.

In an interview NME, frontman Chino Moreno also revealed that ‘Ohms’ was a good indication of what fans can expect from the album at large.

“It sounds like we’re in peril when the song starts with a riff that’s all angular and dirty, then all of a sudden it lifts up with the chorus,” he said.

“That’s a good scope of where this record’s at, and as a Deftones song in general. That yin and yang of what we’ve always done of making very brutal music while having these lush overtones and undertones within it is what makes us who we are,” he continued.

“We’ve never just been a metal band, we’ve never just been an alternative band, we’ve always just been us. We feel comfortable in never having to choose and let the songs unfold in an organic way.”

The record will drop on September 25th, via Warner.

Check out ‘Genesis’ by Deftones: