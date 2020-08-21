Deftones have finally given us the first taste of their forthcoming record, Ohms, with its titular single.

The track appeared on Spotify overnight and it is, quite simply, oblivion-inducing. Big, juicy, succulent riffs and an absolute corker of an outro. Listen to it below.

Check out ‘Ohms’ by Deftones:

The forthcoming Deftones album is expected to drop on September 25th. The band cryptically hinted at the albums release date earlier this month after they updated all social media profile pictures to black flames with a link directing fans to the Deftones website.

Once hitting the website, you’re greeted by a static black screen. Gradually, white pixels came to the forefront to form what we now believe to be the album’s artwork.

Eagle-eyed fans also noticed a hidden detail that my smooth brain completely missed. The band may have snuck the album’s released date in the website URL (https://www.deftones.com/0925). With 0925 being symbolic of Friday, September 25th.

The record was produced with Terry Date, who cut his teeth on the band’s beloved Around The Fur and White Pony albums. The album will feature ten tracks.

Tracklisting, ‘Ohms’



Genesis Ceremony Urantia Errorr The Spell of Mathematics Pompeji This Link Is Dead Radiant City Headless Ohms

On June 20th, Deftones celebrated the 20th anniversary of their seminal, career-defining record White Pony. In celebration of anniversary, the band announced that they would be releasing a remix LP, Black Stallion.

The latter album will feature all-new remixes of the tracks, each track featuring contributions by a different producer. “Electronic, beat-driven music was something we all gravitated towards in that time.