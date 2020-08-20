Deftones have once again asked challenged to inhibit Bletchley Park level code-cracking skills to decipher morsels of information surrounding their highly-anticipated ninth studio album.

The band have “announced” the title of their new album by dropping a series of cryptic clues, utilising morse code. The new album will be called Ohms.

The title was revealed by taking the first letter from a series of videos shared on the band’s Instagram, featuring previously released Deftones songs. The title was revealed with the conclusion of White Pony track ‘Street Carp’, the final “s”.

Chino Moreno reportedly announced the album title in an interview several weeks ago, but the band had said interview removed from the internet.

In an interview with Kerrang! Moreno delved into the forthcoming Terry Date-produced record. Revealing that the record was more of a team effort as opposed to 2016’s Gore.

“When you’ve made a lot of records with the same people, everybody has to be engaged,” Moreno said. “We’ve learned the hard way. A perfect example would be Gore, when Stef basically admitted, like, ‘I didn’t have much to do with this record.’ And that was not because we didn’t want him — my favorite ideas of Deftones songs are ones that he spearheads!”

He continued: “When the record came out, I think people felt that Stef wasn’t as big a part of it and that it may have suffered in certain areas because of that, so one of the most important things [with the new album] is that everybody is engaged and everybody is excited.”

Earlier this week, Deftones revealed the supposed release date of Ohms.

The band recently updated all social media profile pictures to black frames, with a link directing fans to the Deftones website. You’d be forgiven in thinking that your computer was cocking up because for the first few moments on the site, you’re greeted with nothing but a static black screen.

However, soon enough, white pixels slowly come to the forefront to form a square — our money is on album artwork.

The real kicker is in the website URL, (https://www.deftones.com/0925). Eagle-eyed fans believe that the numbers may be symbolic of the upcoming records release date, Friday, September 25th.